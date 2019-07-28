WTA roundup: Bertens to play for Palermo crown

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2019 Netherlands' Kiki Bertens during her third round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Top-seeded Dutch Kiki Bertens will play for her third title of the season and 10th overall after downing Spain’s Paula Badosa in straight sets Saturday at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

Bertens, ranked No. 5 in the world, beat 21-year-old Badosa 6-1, 7-5 to book her spot in the final where she will face eighth-seeded Swiss Jil Teichmann.

Teichmann, who won her first career WTA title in May at the Prague Open, cruised past 20-year-old Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Baltic Open

Top seed and home-soil favorite Anastasija Sevastova booked her spot in Latvia’s first-ever WTA event with a win over Russian teenager and No. 6 seed Anastasia Potapova, 6-4, 6-2 at Jurmala.

Sevastova will square off against 26-year-old qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland, who continued a dream run in her WTA main draw debut. Kawa needed just 72 minutes to beat American Bernarda Pera, 6-2, 6-3.

Sevastova, ranked No. 11, will be gunning for her fourth career title while Kawa, ranked No. 194, will be playing in her first final above the $25,000 level. Kawa has yet to lose a set in four of her six matches so far.

—Field Level Media