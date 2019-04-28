WTA roundup: Kvitova claims title in Stuttgart

No. 3 seed Petra Kvitova became the first woman to win multiple titles this season with Sunday’s 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Anett Kontaveit at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Tennis - WTA Premier - Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix - Porsche-Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 28, 2019 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celenrates after winning the final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The 29-year-old Czech star also won the Sydney International in January. The first 18 events on the WTA calendar were won by 18 different players.

“It was amazing to see the arena full every day,” Kvitova said after defeating the eighth-seeded Estonian. “My coaches were not actually here, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again.”

The world No. 3 saved five of seven break points and served five aces.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and 2019 Australian Open finalist, raced to a 6-0 lead in the tiebreak. After Kontaveit saved two match points, Kvitova’s forehand winner clinched the victory in one hour and 33 minutes.

Istanbul Cup

Croatia’s Petra Martic rallied from a set down to claim her first career title with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 win against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova at the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup in Turkey.

Ranked as low as No. 662 in the world two years ago following a back injury, the sixth-seeded Martic celebrated her biggest career milestone after a one hour and 49-minute battle.

Vondrousova, 19, raced out of the gates and won the first five games to take the first set.

Martic stormed back, converting six of her 11 break chances and taking advantage of 37 unforced errors by Vondrousova — 29 in the final two sets.

