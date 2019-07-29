WTA roundup: Sevastova rallies to win on home soil

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2019. Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in action during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova rallied to defeat Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa and win the inaugural Baltic Open on home soil Sunday in Jurmala, Latvia.

The 29-year-old Latvian was a set and a break down before charging to a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in two hours, nine minutes. It was the fourth career title for Sevastova and her first since the 2018 Bucharest Open.

Playing in her first WTA main draw and ranked No. 194 in the world, Kawa was up 5-4 in the second set before Sevastova seized momentum by winning the next five games.

Palermo Ladies Open

Eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset No. 1 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (3), 6-2 to capture the title in Italy.

It is the first career Top 10 victory and the second tournament win this season for Teichman, 22, who won the Prague Open in May.

Bertens had five double faults and 43 unforced errors and won just 55 percent of her first-service points. Teichmann converted 5-of-11 break chances.

—Field Level Media