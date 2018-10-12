WTA roundup: Svitolina on the ropes in Hong Kong

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina faces a desperate situation at the Hong Kong Open when play resumes on Saturday. The Ukrainian trailed Chinese No. 6 seed Qiang Wang 6-2, 5-2 when the quarterfinal was suspended by rain on Friday in China.

Svitolina, one of five players chasing the last three spots at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore, hadn’t dropped a set in two matches heading into the quarterfinal.

Seventh-seeded Australian Daria Gavrilova, coming off a marathon win, fell to China’s Shuai Zhang 6-1, 6-3.

No. 4 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain avoided the upset, beating Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum 6-2, 7-5 to earn her spot in the semifinals. She will face either Wang or Svitolina.

In the day’s other match, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska dispatched Slovakian Kristina Kucova 7-6 (6), 6-2 to earn a semifinal matchup with Zhang.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck rallied after dropping the first set to stun third-seeded Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at Linz, Austria.

Van Uytvanck ousted the defending champ 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours.

It won’t get much easier in the semifinals, as Van Uytvanck will be facing fifth-seeded Italian Camila Giorgi, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan.

The other semifinal will feature Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova and Germany’s Andrea Petkovic, who each won in straight sets Friday. Alexandrova dispatched sixth-seeded countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 7-5, while Petkovic took down France’s Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-3.

Tianjin Open

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova recovered after dropping the first set to hold off Great Britain’s Katie Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals at Tianjin, China.

Next up for Pliskova is unseeded Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland, who stunned No. 4 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Second-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia booked her spot in the semifinals after sixth-seeded Croatian Petra Martic retired during the second set of their match, with Garcia leading 6-2, 1-0. Her semifinal opponent will be Taiwanese No. 5 seed Su-Wei Hsieh, who also won by default when third-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens retired while trailing 6-2, 4-0.

