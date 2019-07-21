WTA roundup: France's Cornet, Ferro to meet in Lausanne final

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain - June 23, 2019 France's Alize Cornet during her round of 64 match against Britain's Heather Watson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Third-seeded Alize Cornet of France posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Ladies Open Lausanne in Switzerland.

Cornet needed 1 hour, 45 minutes to defeat Korpatsch and set up an all-French final with close friend Fiona Ferro. It is the first career WTA final for Ferro, who recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory over American Bernarda Pera in the other semifinal.

Cornet will be seeking her seventh WTA title and is playing in her 13th final.

BRD Bucharest Open

Upstart Patricia Maria Tig of Romania stunned sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-3, 6-1 to reach the final at Bucharest, Romania.

The 24-year-old Romanian received a wild card into the event and her 87-minute win over Siegemund leads to her second career WTA final. Tig, who is aiming for her first career title, will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the title match.

Rybakina recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italy’s Martina Di Giuseppe 6-3, 6-2 in her semifinal. She is also seeking her first WTA crown.

—Field Level Media