Goerges completes semi-final lineup at WTA Elite Trophy

(Reuters) - Seventh seed Julia Goerges booked her spot in the WTA Elite Trophy semi-finals in Zhuhai, China on Friday, beating top seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-2 7-6(4).

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Kremlin Cup - Women's singles - Final - Moscow, Russia - October 21, 2017 Julia Goerges of Germany in action against Daria Kasatkina of Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Goerges needed to win only one set to reach the final four but made sure she finished the round-robin phase in style with a 2-0 record in the Azalea Group.

“I really wanted to win that match, it didn’t matter if I had to win one set, but I don’t want to go out with losing the match and still being in the semi-finals. I think that’s a bit weird,” Goerges told reporters.

The 29-year-old German extended her winning streak to seven games, having lifted the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which was her first title of the year.

Mladenovic, the world number 10, ended her season with a disappointing 12-match losing streak, dating back to Washington in early August.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 France’s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her first round match against France’s Pauline Parmentier REUTERS/Toby Melville

Goerges dominated the early exchanges, producing an array of forehand winners to break the Frenchwoman twice and claim the opening set.

The two players exchanged breaks of serve in the second set before Goerges overcame a tiebreak to wrap up the victory in an hour and 36 minutes.

Goerges awaits Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the semi-final, while American CoCo Vandeweghe will face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, the youngest player in the tournament at 21.

Chinese wildcard Peng Shuai finished her season with a win after her opponent Russia’s Elena Vesnina was forced to retire due to a back injury while trailing 6-2 1-0.

U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens also retired injured from her match at 5-0 down in the first set to Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic.