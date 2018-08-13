Halep seals spot in WTA Finals

(Reuters) - World number one Simona Halep became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, the WTA said on Monday.

Aug 12, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Simona Halep of Romania cuddles her trophy as she win against Sloane Stephens of the United States (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Romanian is the only player to have qualified for all five editions of the event since it has been held in Singapore and will look to win the title for the first time. Halep was beaten in the 2014 final by American Serena Williams.

“Simona has been one of the sport’s most consistent and leading performers over the last few years. We look forward to seeing her competing to hold the prestigious Billie Jean King Trophy,” WTA CEO and chairman Steve Simon said.

The top eight singles players at the $7 million prize money event will face off in a round-robin format.

Halep won her maiden grand slam trophy at the French Open this year and claimed her third title of the season at the Rogers Cup by beating Sloane Stephens in the final on Sunday.

The WTA Finals will take place from Oct. 21-28.