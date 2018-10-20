FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 20, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: WTA Finals - player profiles

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Form guide for the eight women competing at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles - Third Round - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2018. Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Zhang Shuai of China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

RED GROUP

Angelique Kerber (Germany)

Race to Singapore ranking: 2

World ranking: 3

Born: Jan. 18, 1988 (Age: 30)

Height: 1.73 meters

Plays: Left-handed

Grand Slam titles: 3

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 45-17

2018 WTA titles: 2

Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Race to Singapore ranking: 4

World ranking: 4

Born: Oct. 16, 1997 (Age: 21)

Height: 1.80 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 1

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 42-17

2018 WTA titles: 2

Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Race to Singapore ranking: 6

World ranking: 8

Born: March 20, 1993 (Age: 25)

Height: 1.70 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 1

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles - Semifinals - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 6, 2018. Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 33-18

2018 WTA titles: 1

Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

Race to Singapore ranking: 9

World ranking: 10

Born: Dec. 10, 1991 (Age: 26)

Height: 1.82 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 43-20

2018 WTA titles: 3

WHITE GROUP

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Race to Singapore ranking: 3

World ranking: 2

Born: July 11, 1990 (Age: 28)

Height: 1.77 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 1

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 40-15

2018 WTA titles: 3

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Race to Singapore ranking: 5

World ranking: 7

Born: March 8, 1990 (Age: 28)

Height: 1.82 meters

Plays: Left-handed

Grand Slam titles: 2

Slideshow (4 Images)

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 47-14

2018 WTA titles: 5

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Race to Singapore ranking: 7

World ranking: 6

Born: Sept. 12, 1994 (Age: 24)

Height: 1.74 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 37-14

2018 WTA titles: 3

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Race to Singapore ranking: 8

World ranking: 5

Born: March 21, 1992 (Age: 26)

Height: 1.86 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 43-20

2018 WTA titles: 2

FIRST ALTERNATE

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Race to Singapore ranking: 10

World ranking: 15

Born: May 5, 1998 (Age: 20)

Height: 1.82 meters

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 WTA match record (won-lost): 48-23

2018 WTA titles: 2

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien/Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.