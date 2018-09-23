FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 23, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Osaka withdraws from Wuhan Open citing viral illness

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Wuhan Open in China on Sunday, hours after losing to former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Tennis - Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Final match - Arena Tachikawa Tachihi, Tokyo, Japan - September 23, 2018. Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a ball to Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wuhan Open organizers said on Twitter that Osaka had withdrawn due to a viral illness.

The Japanese world number seven was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Pliskova in Tokyo and said afterwards that she was suffering from fatigue.

The Wuhan Open, which began on Sunday and ends on Sept. 29, still boasts a strong field despite Osaka’s withdrawal, with the top five women’s players, including world number one Simona Halep, all taking part.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.