Tennis- Rain washes out Thursday's last-16 matches at Zhengzhou Open

(Reuters) - Rain forced the cancellation of all the scheduled last-16 matches at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Thursday.

Despite the organizers’ best efforts to dry the court for play to resume, all matches were postponed to Friday with the quarter-finals also scheduled for later in the day.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova, whose match against Slovenia’s Polona Hercog was suspended late on Wednesday, will kick off Friday’s matches with the score at 6-3 2-5 in her favor while third seed Kiki Berets faces Australia’s A-la Tomljanovic.

Helena Ostapenko plays fourth seed Aryan Sable while second seed Elian Svitolina plays Dulia Putintseva. American Alison Risked, who knocked out Angelique Kerberos in the first round, takes on home favorite Zheng Saisai.