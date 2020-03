FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (TEPCO) is seen on helmets at TEPCO's South Yokohama Thermal Power Station in Yokohama, Japan July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T) said on Monday it will book a special loss of 350 billion yen ($3.25 billion) linked to some costs for removing fuel debris from its Fukushima nuclear power plants in the year ending March.

It also predicted a net profit of 79 billion yen for the current financial year.