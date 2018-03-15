Third court rules Tepco, government liable over Fukushima disaster: media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kyoto district court on Thursday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the Japanese government were liable for damages arising from the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, the Asahi newspaper said

FILE PHOTO: A member of the media, wearing a protective suit and a mask, looks at the No. 3 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The ruling is the third court decision assigning liability to both Tepco and the government for the disaster that led to the evacuation of around 160,000 people

A group of 174 claimants sought 850 million yen ($8 million)in damages arising from the disaster

The court in western Japan did not accept that all plaintiffs should be awarded damages