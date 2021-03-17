Tepco shares slump over safety breaches at Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear station

FILE PHOTO: An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) looks up at a tank reserved for storing treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sakura Murakami

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) shares fell about 7% after Japan’s atomic regulator found safety breaches at the company’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa station and the industry minister said it was not likely to be able to restart the plant anytime soon.

Tepco shares had surged in recent months on hopes it would be able to restart Kashiwazaki Kariwa, the world’s biggest nuclear station, after years of trying to convince regulators and local residents it had learnt the lessons of the Fukushima disaster ten years ago.