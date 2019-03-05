Terna interested in co-investors for South America business: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Terna is seen in Rome, Italy March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian power grid player Terna is interested in finding co-investors that could help it develop its business in South America, CEO Luigi Ferraris said on Tuesday.

“We could consider financial investors ... we want to remain the industrial partner,” Ferraris said on the sidelines of a conference, declining to say if it might sell a majority stake.

He said there was no deal on the table at the moment.

Last month sources told Reuters Terna had hired Spanish bank Santander to scout for investors that could plough cash into its transmission businesses in Brazil, Peru and Uruguay.