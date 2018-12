The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo on top of GSK Asia House is seen through vertical louvres in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Monday it had agreed to buy U.S. cancer drug specialist Tesaro (TSRO.O) for $5.1 billion, marking a major biotech investment by the British drugmaker as its seeks to rebuild its pharmaceuticals portfolio.