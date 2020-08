FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.K.-based retailer Tesco PLC will offer free grocery delivery in a bid to head off Amazon.com’s attempt to break into the British online grocery market, according to the Telegraph.

Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis told the Telegraph the company will offer the service to its Clubcard Plus subscribers, which he likened to Amazon’s Prime.