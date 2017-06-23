FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tesco to raise store staff wages by 10.5 percent over two years
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 2 months ago

Tesco to raise store staff wages by 10.5 percent over two years

2 Min Read

Woman sits under a logo of Tesco supermarket in Budapest, Hungary February 29, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest private sector employer, is to raise pay for hourly paid store staff by an inflation-beating 10.5 percent over the next two years, it said on Friday.

"This reward package sees our biggest investment in store pay for a decade," said Matt Davies, Tesco's UK CEO.

Tesco's move comes as the Bank of England is closely watching a pick-up in inflation for signs it might fuel higher pay settlements.

However, official data earlier this month showed British workers' earnings after inflation shrinking at the fastest pace since 2014.

The supermarket chain, which employs 310,000 in the UK, said the current hourly rate of 7.62 pounds ($9.70) an hour will increase to 8.42 pounds an hour by November 2018.

It said that alongside a staff benefits package which includes a bonus plan and pension, the average store worker will be on an equivalent hourly rate of 9.52 pounds by November next year.

The government mandated National Living Wage for workers aged 25 and over currently stands at 7.50 pounds an hour.

News of the Tesco pay increase comes two days after it said it would close a customer service center in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs.

Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.