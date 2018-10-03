FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 3, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tesco CEO: We are focused on Poland turnaround

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Tesco (TSCO.L) said he was focused on improving operations in Poland - its only unprofitable market - after the group missed market expectations for first-half profit earlier on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO stands outside Tesco's new discount supermarket Jack's, in Chatteris, Britain, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Alluding to whether Tesco could leave Poland, Chief Executive Dave Lewis said if the retailer could not make the operation profitable, it would have to find a company that thought it could in order to do any kind of deal.

“It takes other parties to play in that space,” he said.

“As we sit now we’ve got an improvement plan and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Reporting by James Davey, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.