FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc halted www.tesla.com/soon orders for all its cars on its website on Thursday, ahead of a scheduled announcement from the electric carmaker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk on Wednesday promised “news” at 2 p.m. California time in another late-night flurry of tweets between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.