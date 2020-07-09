Tesla very close to Level-5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is “very close” to Level-5 autonomous driving technology, its chief executive, Elon Musk, said on Thursday.

Musk added that he was confident Tesla would attain basic functionality of the technology this year, in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai’s annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).