May 29, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Tesla in 'Autopilot' mode crashes into parked police vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The driver of a Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) vehicle crashed into an unoccupied, parked police vehicle in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday and the driver told investigators the Tesla was in “Autopilot” mode at the time, a police spokesman said.

The driver suffered minor injuries, Laguna Beach Sergeant Jim Cota said. Asked about Tuesday’s crash, Tesla said, “When using Autopilot, drivers are continuously reminded of their responsibility to keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of the vehicle at all times. Tesla has always been clear that Autopilot doesn’t make the car impervious to all accidents.”

