FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 31, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Ontario to include Tesla in rebate program after court decision

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ontario will include some Tesla Inc car owners under its rebate plan as the province winds down an incentive program for electric cars, the ministry of transportation said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla superchargers are installed at the Quinte Mall in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/David Lucas/File Photo

The decision follows the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday striking down a transition program, including the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, set up by the new Ontario government, which excluded Tesla customers from qualifying for rebates.

The incentive program provides rebates of up to C$14,000 ($10,640) for people who bought electric cars.

"I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process," minister of transportation John Yakabuski said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/2MJtTpu)

“Ending the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program could save Ontario taxpayers up to an estimated $1 billion over four years,” he said.

The ministry said on Friday incentives will be provided as long as certain conditions were met.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.