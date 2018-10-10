James Murdoch in line to replace Musk as Tesla chairman: FT

(Reuters) - Outgoing Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) Chief Executive James Murdoch is the lead candidate to replace Elon Musk as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chairman, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people briefed on the discussions.

News Corp Deputy Chief Operating Officer James Murdoch attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tesla and Musk reached a settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange regulators last month in which they agreed to pay $20 million each to financial regulators and that the billionaire would step down as chairman but remain as CEO.