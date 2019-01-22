China's Lishen says has not signed agreement with Tesla on supplying batteries

A Lishen Battery sign is seen at its headquarters in Tianjin, China August 31, 2018. Picture taken August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Tianjin Lishen said on Tuesday it has not signed any agreement with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on supplying batteries to the U.S. electric vehicle maker’s Shanghai factory.

Tesla earlier on Tuesday also denied it had signed a preliminary agreement with Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new factory in China, saying it had received quotes from the Chinese battery maker but did not proceed further.

Reuters earlier on Tuesday reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, that Tesla and Lishen had signed a preliminary agreement and were working on the details.