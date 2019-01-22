Tesla says it has no agreement with Chinese battery maker Lishen

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is painted on a wall inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) denied on Tuesday that it had signed a preliminary agreement with Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new Shanghai car factory, saying it had received quotes from the Chinese battery maker but did not proceed further.

“We have not signed any agreement of any kind with them,” a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters.

Reuters earlier on Tuesday reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, that Tesla and Lishen had signed a preliminary agreement and were working on the details.