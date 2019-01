Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks in a "fireside chat" at the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

(Reuters) - Elon Musk, Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) chief executive, said in a tweet here that he is looking forward to breaking ground on the new Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on Monday.

Tesla has opened a tender process to build a $2 billion plant in Shanghai - dubbed a Gigafactory - and at least one contractor has started buying materials, Reuters reported last month.