Tesla to raise prices in China on August 30, may increase again in December: sources

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car is seen in Santa Monica, California, United States, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will on Friday raise its prices in China, earlier than planned, and is considering increasing prices again in December should Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made cars take effect, two people familiar with the matter said.

The people declined to be identified as the plan has not been made public. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Monday.