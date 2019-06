FILE PHOTO - A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday that it has found no systematic flaws in its vehicles following investigation of a vehicle that caught fire in Shanghai.

The company said in a statement posted on social media Weibo that according to a preliminary investigation, the incident in Shanghai was caused by single battery module.

A parked Model S caught fire in Shanghai in April.