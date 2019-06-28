Tesla said single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai

FILE PHOTO - A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday that it has found no systematic flaws in its vehicles following the investigation of a vehicle that caught fire in Shanghai.

The company said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that the joint investigation team had conducted an investigation and analysis of the battery, software, manufacturing data and vehicle history.

The investigation found no systematic defect, and the initial results show that this unique incident was caused by a single battery module fault located at the front of the vehicle, Tesla said.

The company has revised the charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air (OTA) software update, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity, the statement said.

Japanese battery manufacturer Panasonic (6752.T) supplies Tesla with battery cells, but not modules, which are a group of cells joined together.

A parked Tesla Model S caught fire in Shanghai on April 21.

Tesla has said its EVs are about 10 times less likely to experience a fire than petrol-powered cars.