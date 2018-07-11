FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 3:49 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Shanghai to speed up efforts to cancel foreign investment curbs in auto making

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will accelerate efforts to cancel restrictions on foreign investment in the auto manufacturing sector, a government official said on Wednesday, a day after Tesla said it would build an auto plant in the city.

FILE PHOTO: A woman sits in a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Huang Ou, the deputy director of Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, told reporters at a press conference that the government was also still working on how it could support the Tesla project.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Tuesday landed a deal with Chinese authorities to build a new and wholly-owned auto plant in Shanghai, its first factory outside the United States, that would double the size of the electric car maker’s global manufacturing.

Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

