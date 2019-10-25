Business News
October 25, 2019 / 5:40 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Tesla starts selling China-made Model 3 with autopilot function

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) on Friday started selling its China-made Model 3 with an autopilot function priced from 355,800 yuan ($50,310), making it the company’s cheapest model on sale in the country, the official website showed.

It suspended website sales of a less expensive variant of the same model, lacking an autopilot function, it had previously offered at 328,000 yuan ($46,389).

Tesla did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

