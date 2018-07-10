Tesla to open plant in Shanghai with annual capacity of 500,000 cars: local media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Tuesday signed agreements with Shanghai authorities that will allow it to open a plant in the Chinese city with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars, local media reported.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The U.S. carmaker signed agreements with the Shanghai municipal government, Shanghai Lingang Area Development Administration and Lingang Group, according to news website Knews, which is affiliated with state-owned Shanghai Media Group.

Tesla has been in protracted negotiations to open its own factory in China to help bolster its position in the country’s fast-growing market for electric cars and to avoid high import tariffs.