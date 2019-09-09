California highway barrier repairs 'ineffective' before Tesla crash: NTSB

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Tesla is seen on Model X electric car at showroom in Taipei, Taiwan August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that California state transportation officials should ensure timely repairs of highway traffic safety hardware in the aftermath of a March 2018 Tesla crash.

The agency, which is still investigating the crash of the 2017 Tesla Model X that was being driven in “Autopilot” mode, said the state failed to repair a crash attenuator after a crash 11 days earlier. The driver in the earlier Toyota crash was traveling faster than the Tesla driver and was injured but survived. The crash attenuator is designed to reduce crash forces before a vehicle hits a concrete median barrier.