Factbox - Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident

(Reuters) - A 2014 Tesla Model S crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, resulting in the death of two teenagers and prompting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to launch an investigation.

Here is a list of incidents of Tesla vehicles catching fire:

October 1, 2013 - A Tesla Model S caught fire near Seattle, after the car collided with a large piece of metal debris on the road that punched a hole through the protective armor plating. The driver was not injured. (reut.rs/2KPmDE4)

October 2013 - A Tesla car crashed through a concrete wall and hit a tree, catching fire in Merida, Mexico. The driver was not injured. (reut.rs/2KPmDE4)

November 2013 - A Tesla Model S caught fire after the electric car ran over a tow hitch that hit the undercarriage of the vehicle, in Smyrna, Tennessee. The driver was not injured. (reut.rs/2KPmDE4)

February 2014 - A Tesla Model S caught fire in Toronto, Canada, with the fire originating in the engine area. There were no injuries. (cnb.cx/2jL0UAC)

March 2014 - Following the fires, Tesla cars were outfitted with a triple underbody shield to bring the risk of fire down to "virtually zero", following the car fires of 2013, Elon Musk said in a blog post on March 28, 2014. (bit.ly/Zc93lA)

July 2014 - A stolen Tesla Model S crashed into several vehicles and split in half after striking a light pole in West Hollywood, catching fire and leaving the driver in a critical condition, two officers hospitalized and half of the car wedged in a synagogue. (bit.ly/2G4cWxO)

June 2015 - A 2013 Tesla plunged off a cliff along Malibu Canyon Road, and caught fire killing the 53-year-old driver. (bit.ly/2KMpxJz)

August 2016 - A Tesla electric car caught fire during a promotional tour in southwest France. No one was injured in the incident. (dailym.ai/2Kb7qvQ)

November 2016 - A Tesla vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Indianapolis, killing the driver and the passenger. (dailym.ai/2G3JMPr)

March 2017 - A Tesla Model S caught fire at the Jinqiao Supercharger Station in Shanghai, China. No one was harmed in the incident. (bit.ly/2wtZbsP)

August 2017 - A Tesla vehicle went off road in Lake Forest, California and crashed into a home, igniting a garage fire. The driver in the Tesla was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (bit.ly/2I8f7GN)

October 2017 - A Tesla Model S caught fire in Austria, after the driver crashed into a concrete barrier at the side of the road. The driver survived the crash. (dailym.ai/2l2AMoy)

March 2018 - A Tesla Model X crashed and caught fire near Mountain View, California. The crash involved two other cars resulting in the death of the 38-year-old Tesla driver at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.

May 2018 - A 2014 Tesla Model S drove off the road and hit a concrete wall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, immediately catching fire killing two teenagers and injuring another.