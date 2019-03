NHTSA probing two fatal Tesla crashes in Florida since Sunday: agency

FILE PHOTO - The logo is seen on a new all-wheel-drive version of the Tesla Model S car in Hawthorne, California October 9, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Saturday is investigating a fatal Tesla Inc Model S crash in Davie, Florida that killed the driver and suffered a major fire, the second fatal crash this week the agency is probing.

The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday they are sending teams to investigate a fatal crash Friday in Delray Beach, Florida of a 2018 Model 3 that crashed into a semi-trailer. A NHTSA spokesman said Saturday the agency “will take additional actions if appropriate” in the two investigations. Tesla did not immediately comment Saturday.