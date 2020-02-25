NTSB faults Tesla, U.S. regulators in deadly 2018 Autopilot crash

FILE PHOTO -- The interior of a Tesla Model S is shown in autopilot mode in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday criticized Tesla Inc ‘s lack of system safeguards in a fatal March 2018 California Autopilot crash and U.S. regulators “scant oversight.”

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tesla - unlike five other auto manufacturers - has ignored safety recommendations issued in 2017. “It’s been 881 days since these recommendations were sent to Tesla. We’re still waiting,” Sumwalt said at a hearing to determine the crash’s probable cause.

Tesla’s driver assistance system Autopilot is tied to at least three deadly crashes since 2016.