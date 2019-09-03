NTSB says Autopilot engaged in 2018 California Tesla crash

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing Autopilot features is demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California, U.S., October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, California — one of a series of crashes the board is investigating involving Tesla’s driver assistance system.

The safety board said in documents posted Tuesday that the 2014 Model S Autopilot system was engaged continuously for the final 13 minutes 48 seconds of the trip before the vehicle struck a fire truck parked on Interstate-405 in January 2018.

The driver kept his hands off the wheel for all but 51 seconds of the final drive segment and received numerous alerts to place his hands back on the wheel. Tesla did not immediately comment.