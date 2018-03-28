FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 6:08 PM / in 27 minutes

U.S. auto safety agency to probe fatal Tesla California crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it is sending a team to investigate a fatal Tesla crash and fire in California last week, a spokeswoman for the auto safety regulator said on Wednesday.

Rescue workers attend the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, California, March 25, 2018. KTVU FOX 2/via REUTERS

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it had sent a team to investigate the crash near Mountain View, California that led to the death of a Tesla driver. The two federal agencies in January sent teams to review a Tesla crash but has not released any findings. Tesla did not offer a comment on the NHTSA probe, but said Tuesday in a blog post that it did not know the cause of the March 23 crash and had offered assistance to investigators.

NTSB also said Tuesday it was “unclear if automated control system was active at time of crash.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft

