May 16, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has sent a team to investigate the crash of a Tesla Inc vehicle that the driver said occurred while the vehicle was in autopilot mode.

This is the third Tesla crash that may have been linked to autopilot since January that NHTSA is investigating

“The agency has launched its special crash investigations team to gather information on the South Jordan, Utah, crash,” the agency said on Wednesday. “NHTSA will take appropriate action based on its review.”

The driver of a Tesla Model S sedan was traveling at 60 miles (97 km) per hour when it smashed into a fire truck stopped at a red light about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday night, according to police. The driver said she was using autopilot at the time of the crash.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
