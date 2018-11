FILE PHOTO: A man walks near a logo of Tesla outside its China headquarters at China Central Mall in Beijing, China July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla booked $189.5 million in automotive regulatory credits in its third quarter which helped contribute to profitability, the company said in a quarterly filing on Friday.

Last month Tesla disclosed $52 million in “zero emission vehicle” credit sales, but the quarterly filing includes all regulatory credits, including the ZEV credits.