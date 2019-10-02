Business News
October 2, 2019 / 8:44 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Tesla misses estimates for quarterly deliveries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla charging station is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc delivered fewer-than-expected vehicles in its third quarter, fueling doubts about the company’s ability to turn a profit.

Deliveries of all models rose 1.9% from the second quarter to 97,000 vehicles, including 79,600 Model 3 sedans and 17,400 Model S/X SUVs, below estimates of 97,477 vehicles.

Last quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made good on his promise of delivering a record number of electric cars, in a triumphant response to months of questions about demand for its luxury electric cars.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below