BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended on Friday that investors cast proxy votes against Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) directors Antonio Gracias and James Murdoch.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla charging station is seen in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. on September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

ISS also recommended investors vote for Tesla director Kimbal Musk, and also backed two shareholder resolutions to be voted on at the car maker’s annual meeting on June 5, according to a copy of its voting recommendations seen by Reuters.