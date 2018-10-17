Tesla's vice president of manufacturing departs: Business Insider

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) vice president of manufacturing, Gilbert Passin, has left the company, Business Insider reported here on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The company has lost a number of high-profile executives in the last few months, as it wrestles with production and delivery bottlenecks for its mass market Model 3 sedan. Tesla is banking on Model 3 to turn a profit.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company were down 2.1 percent after gaining as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the day.

Passin's LinkedIn profile showed he was still with the electric carmaker. He has worked with the company for nearly nine years, according to the profile here

Three top executives have left Tesla in September alone.

Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after just one month in the job because of discomfort with the attention on the company and pace of work during that time, Tesla said in a filing.

The company had said Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano would not return from a leave of absence, just over a year after joining.

Tesla’s vice president of global supply management, Liam O’Connor, also resigned last month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is soon to step down as the company’s chairman, after a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of a fraud lawsuit relating to tweets by Musk in August.