Factbox: Tesla executive departures since 2016

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc has seen a flurry of senior executive exits in recent months at a time when the company is looking to speed up production of its Model 3 sedan, a mid-market car crucial to its success and future profitability, and developing multiple new vehicles, including a Semi truck.

Here is a list of executive departures since 2016:

2018

May - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering, exits to join Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo. reut.rs/2rIFnxb

April - Georg Ell, director of Tesla's Western Europe operations, leaves to head UK-based Smoothwall. bit.ly/2rJEKCt

March - Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz exits after joining in October 2016. reut.rs/2rI6OXD

March - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance, exits to become chief financial officer at another company. bloom.bg/2FFA4HB

February - Jon McNeill, president of global sales and services, leaves to join ride-hailing company Lyft as chief operating officer. reut.rs/2GgaLr6

January - Jason Mendez, director of manufacturing engineering, leaves after more than 12 years. bit.ly/2InKIQO

January - Will McColl, manager of equipment engineering, leaves after seven years. bit.ly/2InKIQO

2017

November - Jon Wagner, director of battery engineering, who joined in 2013 exits to launch a battery and powertrain startup in California. reut.rs/2L3CFu4

September - Diarmuid O'Connell, vice president of business development, departs. reut.rs/2KpjeuJ

August - Kurt Kelty, director of battery technology and then one of the longest serving company executives, exits. He led negotiations with Panasonic on the company's gigafactory in Nevada. bloom.bg/2vhrcSD

July - SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive leaves the company, eight months after Tesla bought the biggest U.S. residential solar panel maker. reut.rs/2Krcnkh

June - Chris Lattner, vice president of autopilot leaves within six months of joining. reut.rs/2rL6l6e

June - SolarCity founder Lyndon Rive leaves the electric vehicle maker. reut.rs/2rJnY6u

May - Arnnon Geshuri, who led HR at Tesla for more than eight years, departs. bit.ly/2IGwKg8

April - Chief Financial Officer Jason Wheeler leaves to pursue public policy projects; replaced by Deepak Ahuja, who served as CFO before Wheeler. read.bi/2wI4Zir

March - Mark Lipscomb, vice president of human resources, departs to join streaming service provider Netflix. bit.ly/2rF3zzw

March - Satish Jeyachandran, director of hardware engineering, leaves after seven years with the company; later joins Waymo. bit.ly/2IloGSs

March - David Nister, vice president of autopilot vision, departs to join chipmaker Nvidia. read.bi/2jWtteA

March - Klaus Grohmann ousted after a clash with CEO Elon Musk over the strategy at Grohmann's firm, which Tesla had acquired in November. Grohmann Engineering helped companies design highly automated factories. reut.rs/2wJjbYF

January - JLM Energy says Ardes Johnson, who worked as director of sales at Tesla Energy, joins as a vice president. bit.ly/2rJUqWh

January - Sacks Sterling Anderson, head of Tesla's autopilot system, and later sues him for trying to recruit company engineers for his new venture while still with the company. reut.rs/2IjRLK9

2016

December - Mateo Jaramillo, vice president of Tesla Energy, leaves after seven years. bit.ly/2wHbGBs

July - Rich Heley, vice president of product technology, departs to join Facebook. bit.ly/2rJnXjb

May - Josh Ensign, vice president of manufacturing, leaves; joins startup Proterra as chief operating officer. read.bi/2IHq4hS

May - Greg Reichow, vice president of production, leaves as the company prepares to launch Model 3, and sharply ramp up production. reut.rs/2InGIQi

April - James Chen, vice president of regulatory affairs and deputy general counsel, leaves to join rival Faraday Future. read.bi/2rI1P8P

March - Ricardo Reyes, vice president of global communications, leaves. bloom.bg/2ImDzUY

March - Michael Zanoni, vice president of finance and worldwide controller, departs to join Amazon. bit.ly/2rHW9eU

January - Chief Information Officer Jay Vijayan leaves Tesla to create his own startup. on.wsj.com/2wG39P7