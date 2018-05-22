Snap's Stuart Bowers joins Tesla as VP of engineering

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it had hired Snap Inc’s vice president of monetization, Stuart Bowers, as VP of engineering.

Tesla said earlier this month that Doug Field, who is currently VP of engineering, is taking a break from work but is not leaving the company.

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News website Cheddar earlier reported that Tesla had hired Bowers from Snap, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/2kjhDvk)