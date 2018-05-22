FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
May 22, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Tesla hires Snap exec as engineering VP

Munsif Vengattil

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it had hired Snapchat maker Snap Inc’s vice president of monetization engineering, Stuart Bowers, as VP of engineering, to work on its Autopilot software and other projects.

Tesla has seen the departure of several senior executives and also is flattening its management structure as it aims to improve efficiency and clear up production bottlenecks related to its new Model 3 sedan.

Snap confirmed the move and said that Bowers had a passion for robotics and would be working on Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving program, Autopilot. Tesla said he would work on that and other projects as well.

Bowers’ job at Snap, monetization engineering, involved the social media company’s advertising system.

Website Cheddar first reported the move.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and David Ingram in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.