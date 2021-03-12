Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory: media

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla vehicle drives past Tesla's primary vehicle factory in Fremont, California, U.S. May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc’s factory in Fremont, California, local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 reported on Thursday.

“The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction,” local broadcaster KRON 4 said, adding that Tesla personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for.