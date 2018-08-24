Fire contained at Tesla's car production factory in California

(Reuters) - A minor fire on the grounds of the Tesla Inc factory in California on Thursday evening was contained by the Fremont fire department, a Tesla spokesperson told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Cars pass by the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory 2, which is also known as RiverBend, a joint venture with Panasonic to produce solar panels and roof tiles in Buffalo, New York, U.S., August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

There were no injuries or damage caused to the factory, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter, thanking the local fire department for a quick response.

Some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on the southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot, the spokesperson said.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires at the Fremont facility, which suffered two minor fires in June alone.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it expects to increase Model 3 production to 6,000 per week by late August. The company said it had repeatedly hit weekly production of about 5,000 Model 3s multiple times during July.