(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said it suffered a fire Thursday night at its Fremont facility.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“Last night, the structure outside our factory that houses the cardboard and other wood and paper products that are being recycled caught fire,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. There were no reported injuries and the company was investigating the cause, the spokeswoman said.