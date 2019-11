FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s (TSLA.O) announcement that it will build its first European factory near Berlin was a result of Germany being renowned as a carmaking hub.

“We take notice of this decision and we see it as recognition of Germany as a location for making cars,” Altmaier told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.